Kosta Diamantis trial starts with prosecutors outlining alleged bribes

The alleged bribes to Konstantinos Diamantis, head of Connecticut’s school construction office at the time, were delivered to him in a variety of locations, according to prosecutors.

The cash payments were allegedly dropped off at Diamantis’ house in Farmington. They were exchanged in the bathroom of the Capitol Grille in Hartford. And they were passed along to him in a Dunkin’ Donuts across from the government office building where he worked.

During opening arguments of his criminal trial in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, federal prosecutors painted Diamantis, a former state deputy budget director, as someone who was eager to profit off of his public position and “begged, pleaded and threatened” school contractors to pay him bribes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Francis spent nearly half an hour during the opening day of the high-profile criminal trial laying out the case against Diamantis and previewing some of the evidence and testimony that jurors will see during the weekslong trial.

Diamantis was officially charged last year with more than 22 federal counts of bribery, extortion, conspiracy and lying to federal investigators, following a multiyear investigation.

The federal prosecutors told the jurors that they would prove that Diamantis solicited bribes from construction firms in return for him exerting his control over the state’s multibillion dollars school building program, which he oversaw for more than six years.

And they quickly followed up those arguments by providing a preview of several text messages, emails and voicemails in which Diamantis and the school construction contractors discussed how much was expected to be paid.

“Just so you both (know). I’m very good at what I do and always do what I say,” Diamantis wrote in one of those text messages. “And I always usually work at 5 percent of total. Just FYI.”

Diamantis, who was fired from his job as state deputy budget director in 2021, sat silently at the defense table taking notes, as prosecutors laid out the case against him.

Meanwhile, Diamantis’ defense attorney, Norm Pattis, declined to deliver his own opening arguments to the jury.

The first witness that prosecutors called to the witness stand quickly put the criminal allegations into perspective.

John Duffy, the former vice president of Acranom Masonry, repeatedly admitted to the jury that he and his boss Sal Monarca paid bribes to Diamantis. And in return, Duffy said, Diamantis secured work for Acranom on the state-funded school projects.

Prosecutors walked Duffy, who is Diamantis’ former brother-in-law, through a set of text messages and emails that allegedly showed Diamantis using his influence to ensure Acranom won a multimillion contract for the masonry work on the Weaver High School project in Hartford.

“Please make sure vote tonight goes for us. Talk to your guy,” Duffy wrote to Diamantis in one exchange.

In response Diamantis wrote: “I already did.”

“Thanks bro,” Duffy replied. “U should be president.”

Duffy’s text messages also showed how Diamantis continued to hound the executives from Acranom for more money in return for his continued assistance on Connecticut school projects.

“He’s all about full time consultation and annual fee,” Duffy wrote at one point referring to Diamantis.

“We paid him 35k,” Monarca, the owner of Acranom masonry, replied.

Duffy, who already pleaded guilty to bribery last year, calmly testified about his dealings with Diamantis during the trial Monday.

But prosecutors also forced Duffy to admit that he initially lied when he was first questioned by federal investigators about the alleged bribery.

Duffy told the jurors that he only acknowledged the alleged bribery after being confronted with the mountain of text messages that were obtained by prosecutors.

“I saw a number of texts that proved what really happened,” Duffy told the jury.

Prosecutors claim that Duffy was not the only person who sought to cover up their actions.

During the opening arguments, Francis also told the jury that they would get to listen to several recorded interviews in which Diamantis allegedly lied to investigators about accepting money from Acranom and another contractor, Construction Advocacy Professionals.

They also highlighted a text message in which Diamantis instructed Duffy to delete their written conversations.

“Erase this [expletive],” he wrote.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.