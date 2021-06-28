Andrew Brown // CTMirror.org
ANDREW BROWN // CTMIRROR.ORG
-
Local police departments throughout Connecticut are expected to equip all of their officers with body cameras by July 2022 in order to increase transparency and public trust in law enforcement. But with less than a year before that new requirement goes into effect, it remains unclear exactly how many of the state’s municipal police officers are already wearing cameras and how many still need to be outfitted with the technology.
With new cases of coronavirus delta variant ticking up in Connecticut, a number of the state’s 169 towns and cities are reverting to virtual public meetings and reimplementing mask mandates in government buildings.