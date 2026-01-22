CT braces for potential major winter storm this weekend

Connecticut is bracing for the possibility of a substantial winter storm this weekend that could bring bitterly cold temperatures and several inches of snow Sunday into Monday morning.

Forecasters warned early Thursday that the total amount of snow is uncertain, but that models are trending toward an impactful storm.

“Confidence continues to increase that indeed we’ll be dealing with a moderate to high impact winter storm on Sunday and Sunday night, perhaps lingering into Monday,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Dangerous cold and wind chills are also expected this weekend and into next week. Forecasted temperatures are expected to be lowest on Saturday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement he plans to activate the state’s severe cold weather protocol at noon on Friday. It will remain in effect until noon next Wednesday.

People seeking shelter should visit 211ct.org or call 211 to find available locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary, Lamont said in a statement.

An estimated 100 million people were under some type of winter weather watch, warning or advisory on Wednesday ahead of the storm, the NWS said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated.