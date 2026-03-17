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Thousands without power in CT after storm brings heavy rain, strong winds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Overnight wind and rain left a downed tree across power lines this morning knocking out power to homes in Mansfield, Connecticut March 17th 2026.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Overnight wind and rain left a downed tree across power lines Tuesday morning, knocking out power to homes in Mansfield, Connecticut, on March 17, 2026.

Tens of thousands of power outages were reported across Connecticut Tuesday morning after a powerful storm brought heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Eversource said 16,000 customers were without power Tuesday afternoon – down from nearly 30,000 in the morning.

Multiple roads were closed Tuesday morning due to downed trees and power lines — a number that went down as the day went on.

Bradley International Airport recorded winds of 58 mph, while Bristol reported 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In the weather, expect breezy and chilly conditions Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning will remain cold, with temperatures in the low 20s before sunrise. Temperatures will be cooler than normal — in the upper 30s or low 40s across the state.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the week continues.

Connecticut Public’s Lori Mack, Jennifer Ahrens and Garett Argianas contributed to this report.
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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