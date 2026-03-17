Thousands without power in CT after storm brings heavy rain, strong winds

Tens of thousands of power outages were reported across Connecticut Tuesday morning after a powerful storm brought heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Eversource said 16,000 customers were without power Tuesday afternoon – down from nearly 30,000 in the morning.

Multiple roads were closed Tuesday morning due to downed trees and power lines — a number that went down as the day went on.

Bradley International Airport recorded winds of 58 mph, while Bristol reported 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

In the weather, expect breezy and chilly conditions Tuesday afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning will remain cold, with temperatures in the low 20s before sunrise. Temperatures will be cooler than normal — in the upper 30s or low 40s across the state.

Temperatures are expected to rise as the week continues.

Connecticut Public’s Lori Mack, Jennifer Ahrens and Garett Argianas contributed to this report.

