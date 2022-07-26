Max Reiss, Lamont spokesman, leaving administration
Max Reiss, the former television reporter who helped frame messaging for Gov. Ned Lamont for the past three years, is departing the administration next month to become a senior vice president at M&T Bank.
He is stepping down as communications director for Lamont in the final months of the Democratic governor’s first term to manage communications at M&T as it raises its profile after taking over People’s United Bank.
The transition of People’s branches to the M&T brand is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 2.
Reiss, a former political reporter for NBC Connecticut, joined the administration in mid-2019, when Lamont’s approval rating plummeted as he pushed a highway tolls proposal that never came to a vote in the General Assembly.
The governor recovered in the polls once he abandoned the tolls plan and the administration became consumed in early 2020 by managing the COVID-19 pandemic, including daily televised briefings by Lamont.
Lamont, a candidate for reelection, has been leading in public polling.
“Particularly when it came to the state’s response and communications regarding the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Max has been a passionate guiding force and a committed public servant,” Lamont said. “He is incredibly focused at everything he does, and he has become a close friend and collaborator.”