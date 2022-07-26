© 2022 Connecticut Public

Politics

Max Reiss, Lamont spokesman, leaving administration

By Mark Pazniokas // CTMirror.org
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Max Reiss, the former television reporter who helped frame messaging for Gov. Ned Lamont for the past three years, is departing the administration next month to become a senior vice president at M&T Bank.

He is stepping down as communications director for Lamont in the final months of the Democratic governor’s first term to manage communications at M&T as it raises its profile after taking over People’s United Bank.

The transition of People’s branches to the M&T brand is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 2.

Reiss, a former political reporter for NBC Connecticut, joined the administration in mid-2019, when Lamont’s approval rating plummeted as he pushed a highway tolls proposal that never came to a vote in the General Assembly.

The governor recovered in the polls once he abandoned the tolls plan and the administration became consumed in early 2020 by managing the COVID-19 pandemic, including daily televised briefings by Lamont.

Lamont, a candidate for reelection, has been leading in public polling.

“Particularly when it came to the state’s response and communications regarding the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Max has been a passionate guiding force and a committed public servant,” Lamont said. “He is incredibly focused at everything he does, and he has become a close friend and collaborator.”

Politics
Mark Pazniokas // CTMirror.org
Mark Pazniokas
