© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT senator calls Trump VP pick J.D. Vance 'a dynamic individual'

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
State Senator Stephen Harding in a special session
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images North America
FILE: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18.

Donald Trump has tapped Ohio Senator, Yale Law School graduate and author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy" J.D. Vance as his running mate in their bid for the White House. Connecticut Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding spoke on “All Things Considered” about Vance and why he thinks Vance will make a good running mate.

State Sen. Stephen Harding:

I think he's a dynamic individual. He's very intelligent. He's got an incredible background growing up lower-to-middle class in the Appalachia part of the country, so he understands what it's like to balance a budget at home and to make ends meet. I think that's important to the American people. And he served in the military honorably. I think he's a dynamic aspect to the ticket. I think he should be a good partner to President Trump on the campaign trail.


John Henry Smith:

A lot of times, vice presidential picks are made strategically. "Hey, we want to galvanize the south,” or "we want to achieve this other end." Do you see anything like that at play here?

Harding:

I think, well, he's from Ohio, and Ohio has been more red in recent years in presidential elections, but is still considered a battleground. Ohio borders Pennsylvania. He has some history in that area of the country, and so I think that that might galvanize some votes there.

So it might be a geographical strategy, but ultimately, I think it seems like to me it's more of a pick of who they believe would be a best fit in this particular situation. I think the background that Sen. Vance has is quite remarkable, and his intellect, from what I hear, is incredible. I think he'll be a great vice president if he's fortunate enough to win. I think he'll be a strong campaigner on the campaign trail with the president.



John Henry Smith:

And one more thing, he's a former “never Trump-er." Now he's running with Trump. What is the status of never Trump-ers?

Harding:  

Well, I think in this particular instance — and again, you'd have to speak with Sen. Vance specifically on how he came to the decision that he made in terms of supporting the president and ultimately being on a ticket with him.

But I think the president could point to it, many individuals in the party could point to it, as an individual that noticed what he did as president, that sees what he can do, likes what his message currently is, as he stands today, and is willing to get behind it, work with him on it.

And I think we as a Republican Party, have to be a big-tent party. We have to welcome individuals in that may have not liked our policies or thought positive of our policies prior, but may have been open minded and galvanized towards certain aspects of our party. And I think that this is an aspect of our party which can be unique, and that we can be we can show that we're an open tent by having somebody that was unwilling to support the president back in 2016 now not only supporting him, but on the ticket with him.
Tags
Politics Latest News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content