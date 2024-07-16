CT senator calls Trump VP pick J.D. Vance 'a dynamic individual'

Donald Trump has tapped Ohio Senator, Yale Law School graduate and author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy" J.D. Vance as his running mate in their bid for the White House. Connecticut Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding spoke on “All Things Considered” about Vance and why he thinks Vance will make a good running mate.

State Sen. Stephen Harding:

I think he's a dynamic individual. He's very intelligent. He's got an incredible background growing up lower-to-middle class in the Appalachia part of the country, so he understands what it's like to balance a budget at home and to make ends meet. I think that's important to the American people. And he served in the military honorably. I think he's a dynamic aspect to the ticket. I think he should be a good partner to President Trump on the campaign trail.



John Henry Smith:

A lot of times, vice presidential picks are made strategically. "Hey, we want to galvanize the south,” or "we want to achieve this other end." Do you see anything like that at play here?

Harding:

I think, well, he's from Ohio, and Ohio has been more red in recent years in presidential elections, but is still considered a battleground. Ohio borders Pennsylvania. He has some history in that area of the country, and so I think that that might galvanize some votes there.

So it might be a geographical strategy, but ultimately, I think it seems like to me it's more of a pick of who they believe would be a best fit in this particular situation. I think the background that Sen. Vance has is quite remarkable, and his intellect, from what I hear, is incredible. I think he'll be a great vice president if he's fortunate enough to win. I think he'll be a strong campaigner on the campaign trail with the president.







John Henry Smith:

And one more thing, he's a former “never Trump-er." Now he's running with Trump. What is the status of never Trump-ers?

Harding:

Well, I think in this particular instance — and again, you'd have to speak with Sen. Vance specifically on how he came to the decision that he made in terms of supporting the president and ultimately being on a ticket with him.

But I think the president could point to it, many individuals in the party could point to it, as an individual that noticed what he did as president, that sees what he can do, likes what his message currently is, as he stands today, and is willing to get behind it, work with him on it.

And I think we as a Republican Party, have to be a big-tent party. We have to welcome individuals in that may have not liked our policies or thought positive of our policies prior, but may have been open minded and galvanized towards certain aspects of our party. And I think that this is an aspect of our party which can be unique, and that we can be we can show that we're an open tent by having somebody that was unwilling to support the president back in 2016 now not only supporting him, but on the ticket with him.