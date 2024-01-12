© 2024 Connecticut Public

Our most listened-to podcasts, watched TV shows and top news stories of 2024

Whether you're revisiting some of your favorite programming or discovering something new, we hope you enjoy exploring some of Connecticut Public's top content of 2024.
#1 Downloaded Episode from Connecticut Public's Talk Shows
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, in a publicity photo for her new late night show, ‘@fter midnight,’ which will air after ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ starting January 16.
A look at the state of stand-up comedy
This hour, a Not Necessarily The Nose-style look at recent standup specials from people like Gary Gulman, Dina Hashem, and Pete Holmes; Taylor Tomlinson’s new late night gig; and more.
Close-up photo of Christina Reyes and her pet squirrel, Thumbelina.
When wild animals become family: Thumbelina the squirrel and Walnut the crane
On this episode of Audacious, meet people who have devoted their lives to loving wild animals: Thumbelina the squirrel and Walnut the endangered crane.
Photo of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaking to the media after a campaign rally at Doc's Barbeque and Southern Buffet restaurant on February 01, 2024, in Columbia, South Carolina.
The role of the media in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
In the upcoming presidential election, democracy hangs in the balance. So, newsrooms across the country should hold up a mirror and ask: is our reporting shaping the race to the White House?
A couple dances during a live music concert in the historic Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Love has no age: Dating as an older adult
There’s no deadline when it comes to falling in love. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about dating in midlife and beyond — and what it’s like to find your soulmate when you’re over 50.
Immigrant children, Ellis Island, New York. Circa 1908.
Immigration policies that have shaped the U.S. from 1924 to 2024
We learn about President Biden and former President Trump's immigration policies, a group that supports immigrants in Connecticut and a restrictive immigration law that was signed 100 years ago.
#1 Downloaded Episode From Connecticut Public's Limited Series Podcasts
Bridgeport, Conn., Mayor Joseph P. Ganim is applauded as he speaks to reporters outside U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn., Friday, Nov. 2, 2001. Ganim pleaded innocent to a variety of federal corruption charges for which he was indicted Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bob Child)
1: Wiretapped
In the 1990s, a young political newcomer named Joe Ganim became mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut. At the time, he was considered a rising star in state politics. But his career took an unexpected turn, and the FBI got involved.
Toddler TV
In the 90s, preschoolers went nuts for “Barney & Friends." In episode one of Generation Barney, we explore how the people behind the show thought carefully about every detail.
Adrienne Joy Burns interviewed at New Haven Museum. Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery. Still Image. Overview.
Episode 1: Slavery has deep roots in New England
There’s a deeply-rooted perception that the North was home to the “good guys,” the abolitionists. The truth is far different. Hear from people who are shedding light on this history and why it matters.


Top 5 Most Watched Connecticut Public Programs


Most Read News Stories of 2024


Top 5 Most Watched PBS Shows on CPTV


Top 5 Most Viewed YouTube Shorts

Top 5 Most Viewed Instagram Reels

Mini Docs | Miss Gen From Georgia
Mini Docs | Out of the Odor-nary
Unforgotten | Rediscover Sawney Freeman's music
Where ART Thou? | Dom McLennon
Where ART Thou? | Goodspeed Costumes

Top 5 Most Viewed on TikTok

Lhakpa Sherpa
New CT Laws
Audacious Show and Tell
Gen Z Wrote the Script
“We’re from Connecticut”


Pictures of the Year, 2024
News
Year in pictures: Connecticut Public photographs that defined 2024
The visuals team at Connecticut Public pored over more than 5,000 photographs to pick the pictures of the year for 2024.
View Now


