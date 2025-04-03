Kathy Siqi WangIntern
Kathy Siqi Wang was a radio talk show intern at Connecticut Public in spring 2025 while studying English at Brown University. She graduated in 2025 and is now a graduate journalism student at Northwestern University. Her work has appeared in GBH, The Brown Daily Herald and MoMA Magazine.
We learn how craft can be a part of activism, and we hear from a local potter whose indigenous Wangunk ancestry informs the way he understands his work.
While writing The Trouble of Color, historian Martha S. Jones saw how the complexities of her racial identity had been part of her family for generations.
In this hour, we talk about what it's like to be a student journalist today with the Executive Director of the Student Press Law Center and a panel of student journalists.
This hour on Where We Live, how are international students faring in a political moment where speech and peaceful protest puts them at risk of arrest or deportation?