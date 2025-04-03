© 2025 Connecticut Public

Kathy Siqi Wang

Kathy Siqi Wang

Intern

Kathy Siqi Wang was a radio talk show intern at Connecticut Public in spring 2025 while studying English at Brown University. She graduated in 2025 and is now a graduate journalism student at Northwestern University. Her work has appeared in GBH, The Brown Daily Herald and MoMA Magazine.