We have to talk about cuddle parties

When you hear the words, “cuddle party”, what do you picture? Something playful? Something salacious? Something… else?

When your culture equates affection with attraction, how does it feel to challenge that connection? And at what cost do we maintain that direct connection? To what degree can cuddling be healing when there is no attraction?

Join Chion as she wonders about all this during her experience with a professional cuddlist one-on-one, and then as she attends a 25-person-strong cuddle party.

GUESTS:



Amanda Ananda: Professional cuddlist and cuddle party facilitator

Professional cuddlist and cuddle party facilitator Isaac Paulman: Cuddle party facilitator-in-training

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

