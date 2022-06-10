© 2022 Connecticut Public

Anorexia is complex. Two people talk frankly about their decade-long journeys

Published June 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
A tape measure wrapped in a fork. Diet concept.
Agata Gawron: woman from Saskatchewan, Canada, who has been living with anorexia and bulimia for over 30 years.
Ken Capobianco is the author of the novel Call Me Anorexic: The Ballad of a Thin Man, inspired by his three decades of living with anorexia. He now considers himself recovered.
Here are a few things we often get wrong about anorexia:

That it always has something to do with body image.

That men don’t really get it.

That it’s insurmountable.

Hear from an eating disorder specialist, and two people - including one who is in recovery - talking about their lives with anorexia.

Visit The National Eating Disorders Association for more information, resources, and help. Call or text their toll-free help line at (800) 931-2237.

GUESTS: 

  • Mary Dobson: a certified eating disorder specialist, author and community organizer based in Fairfield County, CT. She is also the founder of LIFT Wellness Group
  • Agata Gawron: woman from Saskatchewan, Canada, who has been living with anorexia and bulimia for over 30 years
  • Ken Capobianco: author of the novel Call Me Anorexic: The Ballad of a Thin Man, inspired by his three decades of living with anorexia. He now considers himself recovered

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

