Anorexia is complex. Two people talk frankly about their decade-long journeys

Here are a few things we often get wrong about anorexia:

That it always has something to do with body image.

That men don’t really get it.

That it’s insurmountable.

Hear from an eating disorder specialist, and two people - including one who is in recovery - talking about their lives with anorexia.

Visit The National Eating Disorders Association for more information, resources, and help. Call or text their toll-free help line at (800) 931-2237.

GUESTS:



Mary Dobson: a certified eating disorder specialist, author and community organizer based in Fairfield County, CT. She is also the founder of LIFT Wellness Group

a certified eating disorder specialist, author and community organizer based in Fairfield County, CT. She is also the founder of LIFT Wellness Group Agata Gawron: woman from Saskatchewan, Canada, who has been living with anorexia and bulimia for over 30 years

woman from Saskatchewan, Canada, who has been living with anorexia and bulimia for over 30 years Ken Capobianco: author of the novel Call Me Anorexic: The Ballad of a Thin Man, inspired by his three decades of living with anorexia. He now considers himself recovered

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!