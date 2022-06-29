These child prodigies are taking on the world
Young science students are thinking on the background with light bulbs and science formulas. Kids ideas.
seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images
Tanitoluwa Adewumi: an 11-year-old Nigerian-American chess prodigy and chess master, who co-wrote My Name Is Tani . . . and I Believe in Miracles: The Amazing True Story of One Boy’s Journey from Refugee to Chess Champion.
Tanishq Abraham began community college at 7, and got his BA in biomedical engineering at 14 years old. He is now an 18-year-old PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at the University of California, Davis. Tiara Abraham began community college at 7, and is now a 16-year-old graduate at the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance.
Dr. Taji Abraham
Kashe Quest: became the youngest member of Mensa at the age of 2. She just turned 4. Sukhjit Athwal: Kashe’s mom, and Founder of The Modern Schoolhouse in Los Angeles.
What’s it like to be a child prodigy?
In this episode, you’ll meet a boy who became a chess master at the age of ten, a pair of siblings who started college at seven years old, and one of the youngest members of the high-IQ society, Mensa, who joined it when she was two.
GUESTS:
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Anya Grondalski, and Mira Raju contributed to this show.
