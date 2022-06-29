These child prodigies are taking on the world

3 of 4 — Tanishq Abraham: began community college at 7, and got his BA in biomedical engineering at 14 years old. He is now an 18-year-old PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at the University of California, Davis Tiara Abraham: began community college at 7, and is now a 16-year-old graduate at the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance

Tanishq Abraham began community college at 7, and got his BA in biomedical engineering at 14 years old. He is now an 18-year-old PhD candidate in biomedical engineering at the University of California, Davis. Tiara Abraham began community college at 7, and is now a 16-year-old graduate at the University of California, Davis with a Bachelor’s in Vocal Performance.

Dr. Taji Abraham