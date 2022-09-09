Discovering delight - and despair - in dumpster diving

You know what kind of day today is? It’s a GREAT day to go dumpster diving!

On this rebroadcast, you'll hear a seasoned pro taking Chion into the depths of a dumpster in West Springfield, Massachusetts, plus a tik tok star talks about how she got hooked on dumpster diving.

You’ll also get some do’s and don’ts from a guy who wrote a book about it!

GUESTS:



Robert Vadas is the author of A Beginner's Guide to Dumpster Diving and the creator of the Facebook group, Dumpster Diving Tips and Finds

is the author of and the creator of the Facebook group, Tiffany Butler from Denton, Texas, is also known on Tiktok as “The Dumpster Diving Mama”. She has 2.4 million followers.

from Denton, Texas, is also known on Tiktok as “The Dumpster Diving Mama”. She has 2.4 million followers. Deirdre lives in Longmeadow, MA. She goes dumpster diving regularly

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

