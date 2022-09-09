© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Discovering delight - and despair - in dumpster diving

Published September 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
dd6.jpg
1 of 4  — dd6.jpg
Chion Wolf and Deirdre from Longmeadow, Mass., inspect a dumpster in West Springfield.
Jessica Severin de Martinez, CT Public Radio
dd8.jpg
2 of 4  — dd8.jpg
Chion Wolf and Deirdre from Longmeadow, Mass., inspect a dumpster in West Springfield.
Jessica Severin de Martinez, CT Public Radio
Robert Vadas is the author of A Beginner's Guide to Dumpster Diving and the creator of the Facebook group, Dumpster Diving Tips and Finds.
3 of 4  — Robert Vadas is the author of A Beginner's Guide to Dumpster Diving and the creator of the Facebook group, Dumpster Diving Tips and Finds.
Robert Vadas is the author of A Beginner's Guide to Dumpster Diving and the creator of the Facebook group, Dumpster Diving Tips and Finds.
Tiffany Butler from Denton, Texas, is also known on Tiktok as “The Dumpster Diving Mama”. She has 2.4 million followers.
4 of 4  — Tiffany Butler from Denton, Texas, is also known on Tiktok as “The Dumpster Diving Mama”. She has 2.4 million followers.
Tiffany Butler from Denton, Texas, is also known on Tiktok as “The Dumpster Diving Mama”. She has 2.4 million followers.

You know what kind of day today is? It’s a GREAT day to go dumpster diving!

On this rebroadcast, you'll hear a seasoned pro taking Chion into the depths of a dumpster in West Springfield, Massachusetts, plus a tik tok star talks about how she got hooked on dumpster diving.

You’ll also get some do’s and don’ts from a guy who wrote a book about it!

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Tags

Audacious with Chion Wolf foodeconomymoneybookshealth
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content