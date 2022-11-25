Kitchen objects with a story. Listen at your own whisk

Consider all the stuff in your kitchen. There’s at least ONE thing in there with a story behind it, right?

Today’s episode features conversations with eleven people about the stories behind their special kitchen utensil or appliance.

GUESTS:



Susan Jane Bigelow of Enfield, Connecticut, has a very special spoon

Emily and Kevin Tracy of Windsor, Connecticut, have a utensil set that Emily borrowed long-term from an airline

Joy Braddock from West Hartford loves her spatulas

Debra Walsh from West Hartford, Connecticut, inherited a rolling pin that does more than flatten dough

Amanda Delaura of Manchester, Connecticut, walked a mile in heels with her KitchenAid mixer

Josh Lewis of New York, New York, cherishes his coveted veggie peeler

Cureen Blake of Hartford, Connecticut inherited tools to make Bammies

James Hines is the Co-Owner of Cookshop Plus in West Hartford. He has a hand-me-down that is much loved, yet rarely used

Lois Lee is the Director of the Chinese American Planning Council in Flushing, NY, whose double boiler is in the Tenement Museum

Susan Jacobsen of Tyler, Minnesota, has a rare Rullepølse Press

Raquel V. Reyes of Miami, Florida, is the author of The Caribbean Kitchen Mystery Series. She has a precious cookbook that is simultaneously lost and found

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

