© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Sensitive sounds and sweaty skin: Unraveling hyperacusis and hyperhidrosis

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanChion WolfMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiMegan Fitzgerald
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
David Vance has hyperacusis - extreme sensitivity to sound, and Caryn Toriaga has hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating.
1 of 2  — David Vance has hyperacusis - extreme sensitivity to sound, and Caryn Toriaga has hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating.
David Vance has hyperacusis - extreme sensitivity to sound, and Caryn Toriaga has hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating.
Caryn Toriaga is flutist based in New York City who has been experiencing hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating - her whole life.
2 of 2  — Caryn Toriaga is flutist based in New York City who has been experiencing hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating - her whole life.
Caryn Toriaga is flutist based in New York City who has been experiencing hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating - her whole life.
Jacquelyn Ackeifi

Imagine if everything you heard - a door clicking shut, a passing car, dishes being put away, even your own voice - was excruciatingly loud.

Hear how one man copes with hyperacusis.

And a flute player talks about how she managed her hyperhidrosis - or extreme sweating - when she was playing Carnegie Hall and in everyday life.

Listen to the extended conversation with David Vance with closed captions.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf healthdisabilitiesbrain
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to strategize digital audience growth and manage special projects.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Related Content