Sensitive sounds and sweaty skin: Unraveling hyperacusis and hyperhidrosis

Imagine if everything you heard - a door clicking shut, a passing car, dishes being put away, even your own voice - was excruciatingly loud.

Hear how one man copes with hyperacusis.

And a flute player talks about how she managed her hyperhidrosis - or extreme sweating - when she was playing Carnegie Hall and in everyday life.

Listen to the extended conversation with David Vance with closed captions.

GUESTS:



David Vance: A resident of Ontario, Canada who has had hyperacusis - extreme sensitivity to sound - since 2017

Caryn Toriaga: A flutist based in New York City who has been experiencing hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating - her whole life

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

