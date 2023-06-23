Fighting for truth: The struggle to overcome pathological lying

Do pathological liars always believe the stories they tell?

What does it take for them to see the patterns behind their lies?

And what does honesty sound like from someone who has spent most of their lives making things up?

Two people talk about what it’s like to learn to tell the truth, and a researcher on deception shares how you can most effectively spot a lie.

Special thanks to Ellen Barry for her New York Times article, Can This Man Stop Lying?, which inspired this episode.

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!