Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Fighting for truth: The struggle to overcome pathological lying

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezJessica Severin de MartinezMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published June 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT
Dr. Christian L. Hart teaches courses in deception and forensic psychology and conducts research primarily on lying and deception at Texas Women’s University. He’s the co-author of “Pathological Lying: Theory, Research, and Practice“, and of the forthcoming book, “Big Liars: What Psychological Science Tells Us About Lying, and How You Can Avoid Being Duped“.
Chris Massimine began compulsively lying in the second grade. After lies on his resume were made public, he came out about his struggles with pathological lying in Newsweek.
Do pathological liars always believe the stories they tell?

What does it take for them to see the patterns behind their lies?

And what does honesty sound like from someone who has spent most of their lives making things up?

Two people talk about what it’s like to learn to tell the truth, and a researcher on deception shares how you can most effectively spot a lie.

Special thanks to Ellen Barry for her New York Times article, Can This Man Stop Lying?, which inspired this episode.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
