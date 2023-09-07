© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

How the daughter of a serial killer became a mental health advocate

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldChion Wolf
Published September 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
Dr. Jenn Carson shares her experience as the suicidal child of a serial killer father, who grew up to become a mental health advocate, public speaker. She now runs the Inland Southern California Crisis Helpline.
Dr. Jenn Carson shares her experience as the suicidal child of a serial killer father, who grew up to become a mental health advocate, public speaker. She now runs the Inland Southern California Crisis Helpline.

When Jenn Carson was nine years old, her mother sat her down and told her that her father had been arrested for hurting people.

The world would later find out that Michael Bear Carson and his second wife, Suzan Carson, were serial killers.

Hear how Jenn went from a traumatized little girl to a mental health advocate and crisis counselor, advocating against her father’s parole.

GUESTS: 

If you are struggling with emotional distress, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7, in English and Spanish.
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf