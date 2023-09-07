How the daughter of a serial killer became a mental health advocate

When Jenn Carson was nine years old, her mother sat her down and told her that her father had been arrested for hurting people.

The world would later find out that Michael Bear Carson and his second wife, Suzan Carson, were serial killers.

Hear how Jenn went from a traumatized little girl to a mental health advocate and crisis counselor, advocating against her father’s parole.

GUESTS:



Dr. Jenn Carson: She shares her experience as the suicidal child of a serial killer father, who grew up to become a mental health advocate, public speaker, and runs the Inland Southern California Crisis Helpline

If you are struggling with emotional distress, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7, in English and Spanish.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

