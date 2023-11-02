© 2023 Connecticut Public

The declassified life of former CIA agent Valerie Plame

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldChion Wolf
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
Valerie Plame is a former undercover CIA operative specializing in nuclear weapons. She is the author of the memoir, "Fair Game: My Life as a Spy, My Betrayal by the White House", and spy novels, "Blowback" and "Burned".
Until 2003, very few people knew her name, and that was exactly as she liked it.

She was an undercover CIA operative working to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction - specifically, nuclear weapons.

But then, when members of the Bush administration leaked her identity to a journalist, all hell broke loose.

Hear about why she became an undercover agent, what exactly happened when her identity was exposed in 2003, and what life has been like since.

She is hosting the conference, "Spies, Lies, and Nukes" in Santa Fe, New Mexico from November 10-12.

GUESTS: 

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Lateshia Peters, and Joey Morgan.

