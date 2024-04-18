© 2024 Connecticut Public

Beyond the BeyHive and Swifties: The heartbeat of music superfans

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published April 18, 2024 at 2:11 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images North America

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are considered to be two of the most important performers of this or any generation.

A Swiftie and a leader of the BeyHive talk about the lengths they go to to experience - and share the love - of their favorite performer.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
