Beyond the BeyHive and Swifties: The heartbeat of music superfans
1 of 1 — "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images North America
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are considered to be two of the most important performers of this or any generation.
A Swiftie and a leader of the BeyHive talk about the lengths they go to to experience - and share the love - of their favorite performer.
GUESTS:
- Molly Swindall: has been a Taylor Swift superfan, concertgoer, and merch collector since 2006
- Maverick Flood: a Beyoncé superfan based in New York who has been to 50 of her concerts around the world (and she recognizes him!)
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.
