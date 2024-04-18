Beyond the BeyHive and Swifties: The heartbeat of music superfans

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are considered to be two of the most important performers of this or any generation.

A Swiftie and a leader of the BeyHive talk about the lengths they go to to experience - and share the love - of their favorite performer.

Suggested companion episode:



GUESTS:



Molly Swindall: has been a Taylor Swift superfan, concertgoer, and merch collector since 2006

Maverick Flood: a Beyoncé superfan based in New York who has been to 50 of her concerts around the world (and she recognizes him!)

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our intern, Sajina Shrestha.

