Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious Paloozas: Lovers of pogo sticks, origami, lighters, and John Philip Sousa share their passions

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published July 5, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
Audacious talks with four people who love stuff so much they made paloozas out of it: sousapalooza, origamipalooza, pogopalooza and lighterpalooza.
Audacious talks with four people who love stuff so much they made paloozas out of it: sousapalooza, origamipalooza, pogopalooza and lighterpalooza.
Nick McClintock is the creative director and co-founder of Pogopalooza.
Nick McClintock is the creative director and co-founder of Pogopalooza.
Kuang-Hao Huang is a pianist, former driving force behind Make Music Chicago, and creator of Sousapalooza.
Kuang-Hao Huang is a pianist, former driving force behind Make Music Chicago, and creator of Sousapalooza.
A very special Zippo belonging to Chuck Riley. He is the founder of Lighterpalooza, and owner of Riley’s 66 where he sells vintage and collectible Zippo lighters along with his own retro designs.
A very special Zippo belonging to Chuck Riley. He is the founder of Lighterpalooza, and owner of Riley’s 66 where he sells vintage and collectible Zippo lighters along with his own retro designs.

You know the Chicago-based music festival, Lollapalooza?

Well, this episode of Audacious features NO ONE from Lollapalooza!

But it does feature people who love something so much that they made a palooza out of it! Hear about the communal beauty and allure of pogo sticks, origami, lighters, and John Philip Sousa marches.

GUESTS: 

  • Nick McClintock: Creative director and co-founder of Pogopalooza
  • Kuang-Hao Huang: Pianist, former driving force behind Make Music Chicago, and creator of Sousapalooza
  • Linda Mihara: Owner of Paper Tree - the Origami Store, and the brain behind Origami-Palooza in San Francisco
  • Chuck Riley: The founder of Lighterpalooza, and owner of Riley’s 66 where he sells vintage and collectible Zippo lighters along with his own retro designs

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the Deputy Director of Storytelling
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
