Audacious Paloozas: Lovers of pogo sticks, origami, lighters, and John Philip Sousa share their passions
1 of 4 — AudaciousPalooza.jpg
Audacious talks with four people who love stuff so much they made paloozas out of it: sousapalooza, origamipalooza, pogopalooza and lighterpalooza.
Illustration by Mark Mirko with images via Getty
2 of 4 — Nick McClintock is the creative director and co-founder of Pogopalooza.
Nick McClintock is the creative director and co-founder of Pogopalooza.
3 of 4 — Kuang-Hao Huang is a pianist, former driving force behind Make Music Chicago, and creator of Sousapalooza.
Kuang-Hao Huang is a pianist, former driving force behind Make Music Chicago, and creator of Sousapalooza.
4 of 4 — A very special Zippo belonging to Chuck Riley. He is the founder of Lighterpalooza, and owner of Riley’s 66 where he sells vintage and collectible Zippo lighters along with his own retro designs.
A very special Zippo belonging to Chuck Riley. He is the founder of Lighterpalooza, and owner of Riley’s 66 where he sells vintage and collectible Zippo lighters along with his own retro designs.
You know the Chicago-based music festival, Lollapalooza?
Well, this episode of Audacious features NO ONE from Lollapalooza!
But it does feature people who love something so much that they made a palooza out of it! Hear about the communal beauty and allure of pogo sticks, origami, lighters, and John Philip Sousa marches.
GUESTS:
- Nick McClintock: Creative director and co-founder of Pogopalooza
- Kuang-Hao Huang: Pianist, former driving force behind Make Music Chicago, and creator of Sousapalooza
- Linda Mihara: Owner of Paper Tree - the Origami Store, and the brain behind Origami-Palooza in San Francisco
- Chuck Riley: The founder of Lighterpalooza, and owner of Riley’s 66 where he sells vintage and collectible Zippo lighters along with his own retro designs
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.