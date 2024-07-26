© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Banjo Man, 'Woo Woo' Wickers and UConn Huskies superfans share their love of the game

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published July 26, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT
Banjo man, a major 49ers fan won the right to sound the horn before the regular season game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers held January 1, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
Allan Hamilton
/
Icon Sportswire / Getty
Banjo man, a major 49ers fan won the right to sound the horn before the regular season game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers held January 1, 2017 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Chicago Cubs superfan, Ronnie “Woo Woo“ Wickers (below) says, “It’s not a ballgame if they don’t see me or hear me!”

That sentiment applies to all of our guests on this show! Including Ronnie, 49ers fan, Banjo Man, and Bob Labonne, who is a massive fan of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team!

Longtime Chicago Cubs fan Ronnie "Woo Woo" Wickers watches the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Nuccio DiNuzzo
/
Getty
Longtime Chicago Cubs fan Ronnie "Woo Woo" Wickers watches the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

GUESTS: 

  • Stacy Samuels aka Banjo Man: a 73-year-old fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland A’s. He attends games with his signature propeller hat and banjo, and he has not missed a 49ers home game since 1983
  • Ronnie “Woo Woo” Wickers: an 82-year-old fan of the Chicago Cubs since 1949, known and celebrated for his chants in the stadium. His grandma brought him to his first game at Wrigley Field when he was eight years old
  • Bob LaBonne Sr (left): an 88-year-old fan of the UCONN women’s basketball team. He lost his UCONN hat with pins he had collected over decades while cheering on the team in Texas. He is joined by his son, Bob LaBonne Jr.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf