Banjo Man, 'Woo Woo' Wickers and UConn Huskies superfans share their love of the game

Chicago Cubs superfan, Ronnie “Woo Woo“ Wickers (below) says, “It’s not a ballgame if they don’t see me or hear me!”

That sentiment applies to all of our guests on this show! Including Ronnie, 49ers fan, Banjo Man, and Bob Labonne, who is a massive fan of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team!

Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Longtime Chicago Cubs fan Ronnie "Woo Woo" Wickers watches the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

GUESTS:



Stacy Samuels aka Banjo Man: a 73-year-old fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland A’s. He attends games with his signature propeller hat and banjo, and he has not missed a 49ers home game since 1983

Ronnie “Woo Woo” Wickers: an 82-year-old fan of the Chicago Cubs since 1949, known and celebrated for his chants in the stadium. His grandma brought him to his first game at Wrigley Field when he was eight years old

Bob LaBonne Sr (left): an 88-year-old fan of the UCONN women’s basketball team. He lost his UCONN hat with pins he had collected over decades while cheering on the team in Texas. He is joined by his son, Bob LaBonne Jr.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

