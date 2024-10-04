© 2024 Connecticut Public

When you don't look your age: Life with progeria and cutis laxa

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
Michiel Vandeweert is a 26-year-old man from Belgium, with progeria, a rare condition that causes accelerated aging.
1 of 2  — Michiel Vandeweert
Michiel Vandeweert is a 26-year-old man from Belgium, with progeria, a rare condition that causes accelerated aging.
Provided / Michiel Vandeweert
Cécile Gueye is a 32-year-old woman who lives near Geneva, Switzerland. She has cutis laxa, a rare connective tissue disorder.
2 of 2  — Cécile Gueye is a 32-year-old woman who lives near Geneva, Switzerland. She has cutis laxa, a rare connective tissue disorder.
Cécile Gueye is a 32-year-old woman who lives near Geneva, Switzerland. She has cutis laxa, a rare connective tissue disorder.

The moment we meet someone – especially for the first time – we're sizing them up. We notice perceived gender, race, and one of the big ones: age.

But what happens when you look much older than you actually are?

Meet a man with progeria - a rare condition that causes accelerated aging; And a woman with cutis laxa - a rare connective tissue disorder where skin has less elasticity.

Resources:

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Michiel Vandeweert: A 26-year-old man from Belgium. He has progeria, a rare condition that causes accelerated aging
  • Cécile Gueye: A 32-year-old woman who lives near Geneva, Switzerland. She has cutis laxa, a rare connective tissue disorder

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
