When you don't look your age: Life with progeria and cutis laxa

The moment we meet someone – especially for the first time – we're sizing them up. We notice perceived gender, race, and one of the big ones: age.

But what happens when you look much older than you actually are?

Meet a man with progeria - a rare condition that causes accelerated aging; And a woman with cutis laxa - a rare connective tissue disorder where skin has less elasticity.

Michiel Vandeweert : A 26-year-old man from Belgium. He has progeria, a rare condition that causes accelerated aging

A 26-year-old man from Belgium. He has progeria, a rare condition that causes accelerated aging Cécile Gueye: A 32-year-old woman who lives near Geneva, Switzerland. She has cutis laxa, a rare connective tissue disorder

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

