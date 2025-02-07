© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Mentalist Dr. Kruti Parekh on mind reading and tapping into intuition

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published February 7, 2025 at 8:37 AM EST
Dr. Kruti Parekh, internationally renowned mentalist, motivational speaker, and mind trainer.
Provided by Dr. Kruti Parekh
Dr. Kruti Parekh, internationally renowned mentalist, motivational speaker, and mind trainer.

Ever had someone finish your sentence before you even opened your mouth? Now imagine they knew what you were going to say before you did. That’s what it’s like to experience Dr. Kruti Parekh in action.

Through a mix of psychology, intuition, and age-old wisdom from the Bhagavad Gita and Vedic traditions, Dr. Parekh believes we all have the potential to tap into this power. No magic wands, no crystal balls, just a deeper connection to the intuition you already have.

Ready to see what your mind is really capable of?

GUEST: 

  • Dr. Kruti Parekh: Mentalist, motivational speaker, mind trainer, and entertainer based in India. She uses psychology, intuition, and creativity to explore the power of the human mind in front of audiences worldwide. Some of her work can be found on YouTube and Instagram

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

