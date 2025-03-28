What horses teach us about being human
1 of 6 — Audacious-horses.jpg
(Left) Alisa Aarniomäki, Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach. (Right) Pony Tromper, founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd.
Images provided by Alisa Aarniomäki and Pony Tromper
2 of 6 — PONY TROMPER - Historic Pony Mask.png
Pony Tromper is a founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd.
3 of 6 — Alisa Aarniomaki photo 3.jpeg
Alisa Aarniomäki is a Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach.
4 of 6 — David Eagleman 04 - Photo taken by Christopher Michel.jpg.jpg
Dr. David Eagleman is a neuroscientist at Stanford University.
Christopher P. Michel/Christopher P. Michel
5 of 6 — Tonka Chion photo.jpg
Tonka, a therapy horse at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center in Bristol, Connecticut, with Chion Wolf.
Nicole Welch
6 of 6 — Tonka toy.jpg
The stuffed horse that Chion found at Savers.
Chion Wolf
Explore the extraordinary impact of horses on our lives. From the unique community of Pony Play and the athleticism of hobby-horsing to the therapeutic power of horses, and a neuroscientist's exploration of life after death, this episode dives deep into how horses shape our lives.
GUESTS:
- Pony Tromper: founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd, a community dedicated to Pony Play, where people embody the spirit of a horse, emphasizing connection, identity, and freedom
- Alisa Aarniomäki: Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach, notable as a dressage champion in Finland in both 2022 and 2023. Hobby-horsing is an activity where competitors perform dressage and show jumping on handmade stick horses
- Dr. David Eagleman: Neuroscientist at Stanford University and author of Sum: Forty Tales from the Afterlives, which features an essay about humans, horses, the afterlife, and beyond
- Nicole Welch, Emily Eschner, and Tonka: Staff at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center in Bristol, Connecticut
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.
