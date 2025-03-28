© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious with Chion Wolf

What horses teach us about being human

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
(Left) Alisa Aarniomäki, Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach, notable as a dressage champion in Finland in both 2022 and 2023. (Right) Pony Tromper, founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd, a community dedicated to Pony Play, where people embody the spirit of a horse, emphasizing connection, identity, and freedom.
1 of 6  — Audacious-horses.jpg
(Left) Alisa Aarniomäki, Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach, notable as a dressage champion in Finland in both 2022 and 2023. (Right) Pony Tromper, founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd, a community dedicated to Pony Play, where people embody the spirit of a horse, emphasizing connection, identity, and freedom.
Images provided by Alisa Aarniomäki and Pony Tromper
Pony Tromper is a founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd, a community dedicated to Pony Play, where people embody the spirit of a horse, emphasizing connection, identity, and freedom.
2 of 6  — PONY TROMPER - Historic Pony Mask.png
Pony Tromper is a founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd, a community dedicated to Pony Play, where people embody the spirit of a horse, emphasizing connection, identity, and freedom.
Alisa Aarniomäki is a Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach, notable as a dressage champion in Finland in both 2022 and 2023. Hobby-horsing is an activity where competitors perform dressage and show jumping on handmade stick horses.
3 of 6  — Alisa Aarniomaki photo 3.jpeg
Alisa Aarniomäki is a Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach, notable as a dressage champion in Finland in both 2022 and 2023. Hobby-horsing is an activity where competitors perform dressage and show jumping on handmade stick horses.
Dr. David Eagleman is a neuroscientist at Stanford University and author of “Sum: Forty Tales from the Afterlives“, which features an essay about humans, horses, the afterlife, and beyond.
4 of 6  — David Eagleman 04 - Photo taken by Christopher Michel.jpg.jpg
Dr. David Eagleman is a neuroscientist at Stanford University and author of “Sum: Forty Tales from the Afterlives“, which features an essay about humans, horses, the afterlife, and beyond.
Christopher P. Michel/Christopher P. Michel
Tonka, a therapy horse at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center in Bristol, Connecticut, with Chion Wolf.
5 of 6  — Tonka Chion photo.jpg
Tonka, a therapy horse at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center in Bristol, Connecticut, with Chion Wolf.
Nicole Welch
The stuffed horse that Chion found at Savers.
6 of 6  — Tonka toy.jpg
The stuffed horse that Chion found at Savers.
Chion Wolf

Explore the extraordinary impact of horses on our lives. From the unique community of Pony Play and the athleticism of hobby-horsing to the therapeutic power of horses, and a neuroscientist's exploration of life after death, this episode dives deep into how horses shape our lives.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Pony Tromper: founding member of the Rocky Mountain Pony Herd, a community dedicated to Pony Play, where people embody the spirit of a horse, emphasizing connection, identity, and freedom
  • Alisa Aarniomäki: Finnish hobby horse athlete and coach, notable as a dressage champion in Finland in both 2022 and 2023. Hobby-horsing is an activity where competitors perform dressage and show jumping on handmade stick horses
  • Dr. David Eagleman: Neuroscientist at Stanford University and author of Sum: Forty Tales from the Afterlives, which features an essay about humans, horses, the afterlife, and beyond
  • Nicole Welch, Emily Eschner, and Tonka: Staff at Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center in Bristol, Connecticut 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for <i>Audacious with Chion Wolf.</i>
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf