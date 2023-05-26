© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Wings, pouches, and snouts: The world of uncommon emotional support animals

By Melody Rivera,
Jessica Severin de MartinezKhaleel RahmanChion Wolf
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Miu was Cynthia Zhou's emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco.
1 of 3  — Miu was Cynthia Zhou's emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco.
Miu was Cynthia Zhou's emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco.
Alex Hao
Arianna Preuss and her emotional support sugar glider, Zaboo.
2 of 3  — Arianna Preuss and her emotional support sugar glider, Zaboo.
Arianna Preuss and her emotional support sugar glider, Zaboo.
Hamlet is Megan Peabody's 70-pound emotional support pig.
3 of 3  — Hamlet is Megan Peabody's 70-pound emotional support pig.
Hamlet is Megan Peabody's 70-pound emotional support pig.
Nadia Wilder, used with permission from Megan Peabody

When you imagine an emotional support animal, what comes to mind? A dog?

Well how about a pigeon? A sugar glider? Or an emotional support pig?

Meet people who’ve paired up with these animals to make their lives - and mental health conditions - better.

GUESTS: 

  • Cynthia Zhou: Miu was her emotional support pigeon from 2016 to 2021. She is an advocate for Palomacy Pigeon and Dove Adoptions based out of San Francisco
  • Arianna Preuss: Zaboo is her emotional support sugar glider, who also helps Arianna’s brother, who has Autism
  • Megan Peabody: Hamlet is her 70 pound emotional support pig

Melody Rivera, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation onFacebook,Twitter, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf animalsmental healthpsychologybrain
Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera is the 2022 Nick Donofrio summer intern at Connecticut Public. She reports for the New England News Collaborative.
See stories by Melody Rivera
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content