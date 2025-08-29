Inside the Mascot: The Phillie Phanatic, a Yard Goat, and a mascot maker
Mascots: They’re furry, funny, and just a little funky. But what's actually going on in there?
Tom Burgoyne shares what it’s been like to embody the Phillie Phanatic for over three decades.
Mikaela Higgins reveals how her company became a giant in the world of mascot-makers, designing icons from Ronald McDonald to the Energizer Bunny.
And hear how one “yes“ changed the life of Conor Geary, whose turn as a mascot led to a dream sports gig he never saw coming.
Suggested episode:
GUESTS:
- Tom Burgoyne: “Best friend” of the Phillie Phanatic, who has been bringing the Phanatic to life for 37 years. He’s also the author of Pheel The Love! How the Most Powerful Force in the Universe Builds Great Companies - Phillie Phanatic Style!
- Mikaela Higgins: Manager of Mascot Sales at Olympus Mascots in Milwaukee, WI
- Conor Geary: Known as “GameDay Conor“, he's been the high-energy host at every major venue in Connecticut, starting out with the Hartford Yard Goats in 2018. This season, he became the stadium host for the New England Patriots
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.
