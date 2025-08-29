© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Inside the Mascot: The Phillie Phanatic, a Yard Goat, and a mascot maker

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Coco CooleyIsaac MossMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published August 29, 2025 at 8:19 AM EDT
The Phillie Phanatic makes his way through the stands spilling popcorn on guests on Monday, July 2, 2018.
1 of 4  — The Phillie Phanatic makes his way through the stands spilling popcorn on guests. Reading Fightin Phils lose 6-5 to the Hartford Yard Goats in a minor league Class AA baseball game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, July 2, 2018. Photo by Jeremy Drey
The Phillie Phanatic makes his way through the stands spilling popcorn on guests on Monday, July 2, 2018.
Jeremy Drey / MediaNews Group via Getty Images
Chion's watercolor interpretation of the Phillie Phanatic.
2 of 4  — pp watercolor.jpg
Chion's watercolor interpretation of the Phillie Phanatic.
Chion Wolf
"GameDay Conor" Geary has been the high-energy host at every major venue in Connecticut, starting out with the Hartford Yard Goats in 2018. This season, he became the stadium host for the New England Patriots.
3 of 4  — Conor.jpg
“GameDay Conor“ Geary has been the high-energy host at every major venue in Connecticut, starting out with the Hartford Yard Goats in 2018. This season, he became the stadium host for the New England Patriots.
Hartford Yard Goats
Chompers and Chew Chew, mascots of the Hartford Yard Goats minor league baseball team.
4 of 4  — chompers chew chew.jpg
Chompers and Chew Chew, mascots of the Hartford Yard Goats minor league baseball team.
Hartford Yard Goats

Mascots: They’re furry, funny, and just a little funky. But what's actually going on in there?

Tom Burgoyne shares what it’s been like to embody the Phillie Phanatic for over three decades.

Mikaela Higgins reveals how her company became a giant in the world of mascot-makers, designing icons from Ronald McDonald to the Energizer Bunny.

And hear how one “yes“ changed the life of Conor Geary, whose turn as a mascot led to a dream sports gig he never saw coming.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss. 

Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Coco Cooley
Coco Cooley is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. She is a current Wesleyan student studying Anthropology and Sociology, while pursuing an Anthropology thesis about Renaissance Faires. She also enjoys cooking, watching bad television, and swimming in non-ocean bodies of water.
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking, and embarking on epic quests.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
