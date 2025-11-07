© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious with Chion Wolf

The kidney was just the beginning: Unexpected gifts after transplants

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published November 7, 2025 at 9:52 AM EST
A reminder of the importance of organ donation.
1 of 3  — Reminder of the importance of being an organ donor
A reminder of the importance of organ donation.
CatLane / E+ / Getty Images
Kerry Kennedy of Brooklyn, NY, donated her kidney to Joey Shervey of Moneta, VA, two strangers with opposing political and religious beliefs.
2 of 3  — Kerry and Joey photo.jpeg
Kerry Kennedy of Brooklyn, NY, donated her kidney to Joey Shervey of Moneta, VA, two strangers with opposing political and religious beliefs.
October 14, 2025 - Hartford, Ct. - Lindsay Vigue is a freelance photographer whose career took a turn after becoming a living kidney donor. Vigue is not executive director of Donate Life Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
3 of 3  — October 14, 2025 - Lindsay Vigue
October 14, 2025 - Hartford, Ct. - Lindsay Vigue is a freelance photographer whose career took a turn after becoming a living kidney donor. Vigue is not executive director of Donate Life Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public

What happens when a Brooklyn woman who identifies as queer, liberal, vegan, and an atheist donates her kidney to a conservative Christian man from Virginia?

Kerry Kennedy and Joey Shervey tell the story of what it looks like when compassion outvotes everything else. Their transplant crossed party lines and personal beliefs to create an unexpected friendship.

Then, Lindsay Vigue describes how a small flyer on the wall of a diner led her to become a living kidney donor, and then to becoming the executive director of Donate Life Connecticut.

Resources:

Suggested episode:

GUESTS: 

  • Joey Shervey: Kidney transplant recipient from Moneta, Virginia
  • Kerry Kennedy: Living kidney donor from Brooklyn, New York
  • Lindsay Vigue: Living kidney donor and the executive director of Donate Life Connecticut 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf