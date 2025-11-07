The kidney was just the beginning: Unexpected gifts after transplants

What happens when a Brooklyn woman who identifies as queer, liberal, vegan, and an atheist donates her kidney to a conservative Christian man from Virginia?

Kerry Kennedy and Joey Shervey tell the story of what it looks like when compassion outvotes everything else. Their transplant crossed party lines and personal beliefs to create an unexpected friendship.

Then, Lindsay Vigue describes how a small flyer on the wall of a diner led her to become a living kidney donor, and then to becoming the executive director of Donate Life Connecticut.

Joey Shervey: Kidney transplant recipient from Moneta, Virginia

Kerry Kennedy: Living kidney donor from Brooklyn, New York

Lindsay Vigue: Living kidney donor and the executive director of Donate Life Connecticut

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

