Branching Out: How Trees Are Key To New England's Environmental Future

Trees are one of New England’s most treasured resources. But in Connecticut cities, a painful history of racism and redlining has led to fewer trees. On this week’s Disrupted, we look at the urban tree canopy in Connecticut.

And, our region loses nearly 38 square miles of forestland each year. How can we fight deforestation in our backyard?

GUESTS:

Drew Goldsman - Urban Conservation Director for the Nature Conservancy in Connecticut

Caroline Scanlan - Greenskills Manager at the Urban Resources Initiative in New Haven

Greenskills Manager at the Urban Resources Initiative in New Haven David R. Foster - Senior Conservationist at Harvard University's Harvard Forest and President and Board Chair of the Highstead Foundation.



If you live in New Haven and want to support urban forestry, visit Urban Resources Initiative’s website to learn how to request a free tree planting.

