© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

The History And Future Of The Feminist Movement

Published August 25, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT
1 of 3  —  Feminist activists work on a new public art piece
(Feminist Collages NYC)
2 of 3  — 93%
(Feminist Collages NYC)
3 of 3  — Not your property
(Feminist Collages NYC)

The feminist movement has led to groundbreaking legislation like the 19th Amendment, Title IX and the Violence Against Women Act. But when did the movement start? And whose voices are still missing from the conversation?

This hour, we’ll dive into the history and present of feminism and we hear from an activist creating public art to spread information about women’s issues.

GUESTS:

  • Brittney Cooper - Associate Professor of Women's and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at Rutgers University and co-founder of the Crunk Feminist Collective
  • Karen Buenavista Hanna- Assistant Professor of Gender, Sexuality and Intersectionality Studies at Connecticut College
  • Camille -Founder of the New York based intersectional feminist collective Feminist Collages NYC

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Maisy Carvalho and Kelly Langevin.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski