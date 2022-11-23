© 2022 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Theologian Candice Marie Benbow on creating her own relationship with God

Published November 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
Candice Benbow (c) Cuemadi White 2.jpg
Cuemadi White
/
Candice Marie Benbow, author of 'Red Lip Theology: For Church Girls Who've Considered Tithing to the Beauty Supply Store When Sunday Morning Isn't Enough.'

Organized religion plays an important role in many Americans' lives. But the Christian church isn't always a welcoming place. This week, one woman’s journey of connecting with God inside and outside the confines of organized religion. And how she's on a mission to make faith more accessible to everyone.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on June 1, 2022, and was produced by James Szkobel-Wolf, Zshekinah Collier and Catie Talarski. Disrupted is produced by Kevin Chang-Barnum, Emily Charash and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Taylor Doyle and Jacob Gannon.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags
Disrupted religionmental health
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
