disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Clint Smith traces U.S. history through sites of slavery in 'How the Word is Passed'

By J. Carlisle Larsen,
Kevin Chang Barnum Khalilah Brown DeanCatie Talarski
Published January 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Author Clint Smith sits cross armed in a park wearing glasses and a black long-sleeve sweater.
Carletta Girma
/
Clint Smith is the author of 'How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.' Smith is the recipient of the 2022 Stowe Prize. (Photo Credit: Carletta Girma)

After a statue of General Robert E. Lee came down in his hometown of New Orleans, Dr. Clint Smith began visiting sites like Monticello Plantation and Angola Prison to learn more about the ramifications of slavery in the United States today. It became the basis for his best-selling book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America. On this week's Disrupted, he joins us to talk about what he learned while researching the book.

Smith is the recipient of the 2022 Stowe Prize and will be speaking at the Harriett Beecher Stowe Center on September 22, 2022.

GUEST:

Dr. Clint Smith: Staff writer for The Atlantic. Author of How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America and the poetry collection Counting Descent.

This episode originally aired on September 21, 2022 and was produced by J. Carlisle Larsen, Kevin Chang Barnum and Catie Talarski. Disrupted is produced by Kevin Chang Barnum, Emily Charash and Catie Talarski.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Disrupted
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit's NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university's radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
