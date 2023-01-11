Clint Smith traces U.S. history through sites of slavery in 'How the Word is Passed'

After a statue of General Robert E. Lee came down in his hometown of New Orleans, Dr. Clint Smith began visiting sites like Monticello Plantation and Angola Prison to learn more about the ramifications of slavery in the United States today. It became the basis for his best-selling book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America. On this week's Disrupted, he joins us to talk about what he learned while researching the book.

Smith is the recipient of the 2022 Stowe Prize and will be speaking at the Harriett Beecher Stowe Center on September 22, 2022.

GUEST:

Dr. Clint Smith: Staff writer for The Atlantic. Author of How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America and the poetry collection Counting Descent.

