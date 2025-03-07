© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

To understand homeownership inequities today, Bernadette Atuahene takes us back generations

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published March 7, 2025 at 1:23 PM EST
Law professor Bernadette Atuahene discusses her new book 'Plundered.'
Marquis Parker
/
Marquis Parker Enterprises
Law professor Bernadette Atuahene's new book is Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America

Bernadette Atuahene initially moved to Detroit, Michigan to study squatters rights. But she discovered a more urgent issue once there— that many Black residents were losing their homes.

The reason was property tax foreclosure, and it came as a result of property taxes that were illegally inflated. It’s one of several racist housing policies that shapes who does or doesn’t have generational wealth in the U.S.

This hour, we’re talking about government policies that impact the homes and neighborhoods people live in.

GUEST:

Special thanks to our interns Angelica Gajewski and Kathy Wang.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

