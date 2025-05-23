© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The protests of 2020 were historic, but how much has actually changed?

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Crews use concrete saws, jackhammers and excavators as they continue to dismantle the Black Lives Matter Plaza street mural on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Congress and the White House have threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding unless the District of Columbia destroyed the mural and rename it "Liberty Plaza."
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images North America
Crews use concrete saws, jackhammers and excavators as they continue to dismantle the Black Lives Matter Plaza street mural on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Congress and the White House have threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal funding unless the District of Columbia destroyed the mural and rename it "Liberty Plaza."

It has been five years since a Minneapolis Police Officer murdered George Floyd and the massive protest movement that followed. This hour, we’re reflecting on what has and has not changed in those five years.

We'll look at the protests in historical context to try to understand the ways they succeeded and failed. We’ll also talk about whether there have been changes in the rate of police violence since 2020.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
