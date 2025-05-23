The protests of 2020 were historic, but how much has actually changed?
It has been five years since a Minneapolis Police Officer murdered George Floyd and the massive protest movement that followed. This hour, we’re reflecting on what has and has not changed in those five years.
We'll look at the protests in historical context to try to understand the ways they succeeded and failed. We’ll also talk about whether there have been changes in the rate of police violence since 2020.
GUESTS:
- Alvin Tillery Jr.: Professor of Political Science and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University
- Jamiles Lartey: Staff writer at The Marshall Project. He is primary author of their weekly "Closing Argument" newsletter. His work focuses on the criminal justice system.
