© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Innovations in the care and treatment of Alzheimer's disease

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Erica McIntoshMegan Fitzgerald
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:26 PM EDT
David Scott Gilbert participates in an art therapy program for people with early-stage Alzheimer's and their caregivers at The Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury on July 16, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
David Scott Gilbert participates in an art therapy program for people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers at The Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury on July 16, 2025.

Doctors, researchers and patients are facing a critical moment in the care and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. This hour, we talk with Jon Hamilton of NPR’s Science Desk about new medicines available to people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He also describes the impact federal funding cuts will have on Alzheimer’s research.

Plus, Sujata Srinivasan, Senior Health Reporter at Connecticut Public, joins to talk about the benefits of art therapy for patients and their caregivers. And, participants in the Memories @ The MATT art therapy program at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, share their experiences making art at the museum.

Finally, the Director of Public Policy at the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, details the org’s crucial role in getting HB6771 passed in Connecticut’s 2025 legislative session. The new law mandates insurance coverage of tests for early detection of Alzheimer's.

GUESTS:

LEARN MORE:
See more photos from the art therapy program and read Sujata Srinivasan's series on caregivers. And, you can watch the documentary, "Caregiving" on PBS.

Visit the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter to connect with local resources or call their 24/7 helpline: 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, and the Mattatuck Museum Arts & History Center, are sponsors of Connecticut Public.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Arts & Culture
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

Related Content