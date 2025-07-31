Innovations in the care and treatment of Alzheimer's disease

Doctors, researchers and patients are facing a critical moment in the care and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. This hour, we talk with Jon Hamilton of NPR’s Science Desk about new medicines available to people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. He also describes the impact federal funding cuts will have on Alzheimer’s research.

Plus, Sujata Srinivasan, Senior Health Reporter at Connecticut Public, joins to talk about the benefits of art therapy for patients and their caregivers. And, participants in the Memories @ The MATT art therapy program at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, share their experiences making art at the museum.

Finally, the Director of Public Policy at the Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter, details the org’s crucial role in getting HB6771 passed in Connecticut’s 2025 legislative session. The new law mandates insurance coverage of tests for early detection of Alzheimer's.

GUESTS:



Jon Hamilton : Correspondent for NPR's Science Desk

Correspondent for NPR's Science Desk Mike and Patty Quirk: Participants in the Collide Art and Memory exhibition

Participants in the Collide Art and Memory exhibition David Scott Gilbert and Nan Green : Participants in the Collide Art and Memory exhibition

: Participants in the Collide Art and Memory exhibition Sujata Srinivasan : Senior Health Reporter, Connecticut Public

: Senior Health Reporter, Connecticut Public Christy Kovel: Director Public Policy, Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter



LEARN MORE:

See more photos from the art therapy program and read Sujata Srinivasan's series on caregivers. And, you can watch the documentary, "Caregiving" on PBS.

Visit the Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter to connect with local resources or call their 24/7 helpline: 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, and the Mattatuck Museum Arts & History Center, are sponsors of Connecticut Public.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.