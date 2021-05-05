Marina Marchese Of Red Bee Honey, Huneebee Project + A Bee’s Knees Cocktail

When we think about our most prized local foods, honey is at the top of the list. This week on Seasoned, Marina Marchese of Red Bee Honey in Weston teaches us how honeybees make honey through their amazing coordination and communication. We also talk to Sarah Taylor, the founder of Huneebee Project, a social enterprise bringing beehives to community gardens and vacant green spaces in New Haven. Bee Instructor Sophia Lafargue and two teen beekeepers in the program share their experiences working with bees and making honey. Finally, two pros share a few delicious ways with honey, including of course, a classic Bees Knees cocktail.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

1 of 6 — Alex Guzman, Bee Apprentice at Huneebee Project in New Haven Alex Guzman, Bee Apprentice at Huneebee Project in New Haven 2 of 6 — Sarah Taylor, Founder & Executive Director, Huneebee Project in New Haven Sarah Taylor, Founder & Executive Director, Huneebee Project in New Haven 3 of 6 — Dillan-Torres_Huneebee-Project.jpeg Dillan Torres, Jr. Garden Site Manager, Huneebee Project in New Haven 4 of 6 — Sophia-Lafargue_Hunneebee-Project.jpeg Sophia Lafargue, Bee Instructor and Mentor, Huneebee Project in New Haven 5 of 6 — Gary-Crone-Fiveboys_Litchfield-Distillery_2-1024x576.jpeg Bartender Gary "Fiveboys" Crone. Photo:Tony Vengrove, Courtesy of Litchfield Distillery 6 of 6 — Chef-Ani-Robaina_lg.jpeg Chef Ani Robaina of Ani's Table

GUESTS:

Marina Marchese – Owner of Red Bee Honey in Weston, Conn. Marina is a backyard beekeeper and “honey sensory expert.” She’s the founder of the American Honey Tasting Society and the author of several books on beekeeping and honey; her latest is Honey for Dummies, which she co-wrote with Howland Blackiston.

Sarah Taylor – Founder and Executive Director, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Alex Guzman – Bee Apprentice, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Dillan Torres – Jr. Garden Site Manager, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Sophia Lafargue – Bee Instructor, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Gary “Fiveboys” Crone – Owner of The Ant Bar in Newtown, Conn.

Ani Robiana – Chef/Owner Ani’s Table

