Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Marina Marchese Of Red Bee Honey, Huneebee Project + A Bee’s Knees Cocktail (Rebroadcast)

Published July 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT
Carla-Marina-Marchese._©-C.-Marina-Marchese_web.jpg
Photo: © C. Marina Marchese
/
C. Marina Marchese of Red Bee Honey.

When we think about our most prized local foods, honey is at the top of the list. This week on Seasoned, Marina Marchese of Red Bee Honey in Weston teaches us how honeybees make honey through their amazing coordination and communication. We also talk to Sarah Taylor, the founder of Huneebee Project, a social enterprise bringing beehives to community gardens and vacant green spaces in New Haven. Bee Instructor Sophia Lafargue and two teen beekeepers in the program share their experiences working with bees and making honey. Finally, two pros share a few delicious ways with honey, including of course, a classic Bees Knees cocktail.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

1 of 6  — Alex Guzman, Bee Apprentice at Huneebee Project in New Haven
Alex Guzman, Bee Apprentice at Huneebee Project in New Haven
2 of 6  —  Sarah Taylor, Founder & Executive Director, Huneebee Project in New Haven
Sarah Taylor, Founder & Executive Director, Huneebee Project in New Haven
3 of 6  — Dillan-Torres_Huneebee-Project.jpeg
Dillan Torres, Jr. Garden Site Manager, Huneebee Project in New Haven
4 of 6  — Sophia-Lafargue_Hunneebee-Project.jpeg
Sophia Lafargue, Bee Instructor and Mentor, Huneebee Project in New Haven
5 of 6  — Gary-Crone-Fiveboys_Litchfield-Distillery_2-1024x576.jpeg
Bartender Gary "Fiveboys" Crone. Photo:Tony Vengrove, Courtesy of Litchfield Distillery
6 of 6  — Chef-Ani-Robaina_lg.jpeg
Chef Ani Robaina of Ani's Table

GUESTS:

Marina Marchese – Owner of Red Bee Honey in Weston, Conn. Marina is a backyard beekeeper and “honey sensory expert.” She’s the founder of the American Honey Tasting Society and the author of several books on beekeeping and honey; her latest is Honey for Dummies, which she co-wrote with Howland Blackiston.

Sarah Taylor – Founder and Executive Director, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Alex Guzman – Bee Apprentice, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Dillan Torres – Jr. Garden Site Manager, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Sophia Lafargue – Bee Instructor, Huneebee Project in New Haven, Conn.

Gary “Fiveboys” Crone – Owner of The Ant Bar in Newtown, Conn.

Ani Robiana – Chef/Owner Ani’s Table

Updated: July 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT
This episode originally aired on May 5, 2021.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
