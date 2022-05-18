What Athletes Eat

We talk with Liz Wluka, Director of Sports Nutrition at UConn, about how athletes fuel their performance—both on the field and in the classroom—with food. She also dispels several nutrition myths bound to help us all make better informed food choices. Plus, former NFL safety-turned-personal trainer Stevie Brown describes his diet as a professional athlete vs. how he eats today. His advice for non-athletes is liberating and encouraging (i.e. “Do the mirror test. . .don’t look at the scale.”) And, Bianca Belair peels back the curtain and shares what it’s like to be an athlete and a WWE superstar.

Personal photos were provided by Liz Wluka and Stevie Brown. Photo of Bianca Belair (above), provided by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

This episode originally aired June 3, 2021.

