Seasoned

What Athletes Eat

Published May 18, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
Hosts Marysol Castro and Chef Plum talk with Liz Wluka, Director of Sports Nutrition at UConn, about how athletes fuel their performance—both on the field and in the classroom—with food. She also dispels several nutrition myths bound to help us all make better informed food choices.

We talk with Liz Wluka, Director of Sports Nutrition at UConn, about how athletes fuel their performance—both on the field and in the classroom—with food. She also dispels several nutrition myths bound to help us all make better informed food choices. Plus, former NFL safety-turned-personal trainer Stevie Brown describes his diet as a professional athlete vs. how he eats today. His advice for non-athletes is liberating and encouraging (i.e. “Do the mirror test. . .don’t look at the scale.”) And, Bianca Belair peels back the curtain and shares what it’s like to be an athlete and a WWE superstar.

Guests:

Stevie-Brown
Bianca Belair – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown Champion
Personal photos were provided by Liz Wluka and Stevie Brown. Photo of Bianca Belair (above), provided by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

This episode originally aired June 3, 2021.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
