Seasoned logo
Seasoned

No flies, no chocolate - how insects make foods we love possible, plus CT’s BIPOC farmers

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
Honey bees get lots of credit for being effective pollinators, but flies, midges, and butterflies also have roles to play in pollination.
Ciara Houghton
/
Getty Images / Moment RF
Honey bees get lots of credit for being effective pollinators, but flies, midges, and butterflies also have roles to play in pollination.

Next time you swat at a fly, think of this: certain flies, and other insects, make the food you love possible: chocolate, apples, almonds, and berries. Insects play a role in the production of ice cream! This hour on Seasoned, we talk with journalist and author Oliver Milman about his book, The Insect Crisis. It’s a fascinating look at our interconnected fates and how the decline in the insect population should be a wake-up call to all of us who hold chocolate—and life itself—dear. Plus, what happened when one reporter tried to eat 100% local for a week? It didn’t go so well. We talk with WBUR’s Andrea Shea about her hardcore locavore experiment. Finally, we’re highlighting the voices and experiences of five local BIPOC farmers. It’s part of a summer series on Connecticut Public.

Oliver Milman, author of The Insect Crisis (c) Lyndal Stewart.jpg
1 of 2  — Oliver Milman, author of The Insect Crisis (c) Lyndal Stewart.jpg
Oliver Milman is the author of The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World.
Lyndal Stewart
Andrea Shea_on location_WBUR_with Wellfleet's assistant shellfish constable, John Mankevetch.jpg
2 of 2  — Andrea Shea_on location_WBUR_with Wellfleet's assistant shellfish constable, John Mankevetch.jpg
Andrea Shea (left) is a Senior Arts Reporter at WBUR. (She's with Wellfleet's assistant shellfish constable, John Mankevetch.)
Jesse Costa

Guests:

Farmers profiled in the story, “BIPOC farmers in Conn. may be small in number, but they have plenty of stories to tell” by Patrick Skahill and Mark Mirko:

Sarah Rose Kareem & Azeem Zakir Kareem 004
1 of 3  — Sarah Rose Kareem & Azeem Zakir Kareem 004
Azeem Zakir Kareem brushes gently past his wife, Sarah Rose Kareem, while the two tend to lettuce rows at their Windsor Locks farm.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Gently tapping the soil, Xóchitl Garcia nestles a tomato plant into a new bed at the Fair Haven community garden where she farms.
2 of 3  — Gently tapping the soil, Xóchitl Garcia nestles a tomato plant into a new bed at the Fair Haven community garden where she farms. “I actually feel very proud having dirt on me,” she said, “Looking all sweaty and tired because this is all my passion and energy that's going into cultivating something."
Gently tapping the soil, Xóchitl Garcia nestles a tomato plant into a new bed at the Fair Haven community garden where she farms.
Mark Mirko
BIPOC Farming - Elizabeth Guerra and Hector Gerardo
3 of 3  — BIPOC Farming - Elizabeth Guerra and Hector Gerardo
Elizabeth Guerra and Héctor Gerardo look out over their homestead farm in Danbury.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

  • Sarah Rose Kareem and Azeem Zakir Kareem: Co-founders of the Samad Gardens Initiative in Windsor Locks, Conn.
  • Xóchitl Garcia: Urban farmer at the Ferry Street Community Garden in New Haven, Conn.
  • Liz Guerra and Héctor Gerardo: co-owners of Seamarron Farmstead in Danbury, Conn.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Seasoned foodoutdoors
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Emily Charash
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
