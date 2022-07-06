No flies, no chocolate - how insects make foods we love possible, plus CT’s BIPOC farmers

Next time you swat at a fly, think of this: certain flies, and other insects, make the food you love possible: chocolate, apples, almonds, and berries. Insects play a role in the production of ice cream! This hour on Seasoned, we talk with journalist and author Oliver Milman about his book, The Insect Crisis. It’s a fascinating look at our interconnected fates and how the decline in the insect population should be a wake-up call to all of us who hold chocolate—and life itself—dear. Plus, what happened when one reporter tried to eat 100% local for a week? It didn’t go so well. We talk with WBUR’s Andrea Shea about her hardcore locavore experiment. Finally, we’re highlighting the voices and experiences of five local BIPOC farmers. It’s part of a summer series on Connecticut Public.

1 of 2 — Oliver Milman, author of The Insect Crisis (c) Lyndal Stewart.jpg Oliver Milman is the author of The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World. Lyndal Stewart 2 of 2 — Andrea Shea_on location_WBUR_with Wellfleet's assistant shellfish constable, John Mankevetch.jpg Andrea Shea (left) is a Senior Arts Reporter at WBUR. (She's with Wellfleet's assistant shellfish constable, John Mankevetch.) Jesse Costa

Guests:



Farmers profiled in the story, “BIPOC farmers in Conn. may be small in number, but they have plenty of stories to tell” by Patrick Skahill and Mark Mirko:

1 of 3 — Sarah Rose Kareem & Azeem Zakir Kareem 004 Azeem Zakir Kareem brushes gently past his wife, Sarah Rose Kareem, while the two tend to lettuce rows at their Windsor Locks farm. Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public 2 of 3 — Gently tapping the soil, Xóchitl Garcia nestles a tomato plant into a new bed at the Fair Haven community garden where she farms. “I actually feel very proud having dirt on me,” she said, “Looking all sweaty and tired because this is all my passion and energy that's going into cultivating something." Gently tapping the soil, Xóchitl Garcia nestles a tomato plant into a new bed at the Fair Haven community garden where she farms. Mark Mirko 3 of 3 — BIPOC Farming - Elizabeth Guerra and Hector Gerardo Elizabeth Guerra and Héctor Gerardo look out over their homestead farm in Danbury. Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public

Sarah Rose Kareem and Azeem Zakir Kareem: Co-founders of the Samad Gardens Initiative in Windsor Locks, Conn.



Co-founders of the Samad Gardens Initiative in Windsor Locks, Conn. Xóchitl Garcia: Urban farmer at the Ferry Street Community Garden in New Haven, Conn.



Urban farmer at the Ferry Street Community Garden in New Haven, Conn. Liz Guerra and Héctor Gerardo: co-owners of Seamarron Farmstead in Danbury, Conn.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

