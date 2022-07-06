No flies, no chocolate - how insects make foods we love possible, plus CT’s BIPOC farmers
Next time you swat at a fly, think of this: certain flies, and other insects, make the food you love possible: chocolate, apples, almonds, and berries. Insects play a role in the production of ice cream! This hour on Seasoned, we talk with journalist and author Oliver Milman about his book, The Insect Crisis. It’s a fascinating look at our interconnected fates and how the decline in the insect population should be a wake-up call to all of us who hold chocolate—and life itself—dear. Plus, what happened when one reporter tried to eat 100% local for a week? It didn’t go so well. We talk with WBUR’s Andrea Shea about her hardcore locavore experiment. Finally, we’re highlighting the voices and experiences of five local BIPOC farmers. It’s part of a summer series on Connecticut Public.
Guests:
- Oliver Milman: Science writer and the environmental correspondent for The Guardian. He’s the author of The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World.
- Andrea Shea: Award-winning public radio journalist. She is currently a Senior Arts Reporter at WBUR in Boston. Andrea is author of the essay, “I tried to eat like a hardcore locavore in New England for a week. Here’s what I learned.”
Farmers profiled in the story, “BIPOC farmers in Conn. may be small in number, but they have plenty of stories to tell” by Patrick Skahill and Mark Mirko:
- Sarah Rose Kareem and Azeem Zakir Kareem: Co-founders of the Samad Gardens Initiative in Windsor Locks, Conn.
- Xóchitl Garcia: Urban farmer at the Ferry Street Community Garden in New Haven, Conn.
- Liz Guerra and Héctor Gerardo: co-owners of Seamarron Farmstead in Danbury, Conn.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.
Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.
Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!