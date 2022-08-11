Garden genomes: Can science produce a better tasting tomato? Plus, we visit a local tomato farm

Nothing quite says summer like a beautiful ripe tomato, and in our region, we love our tomatoes. This week on Seasoned, we talk to husband-and-wife tomato farmers Trout and Jennifer Gaskins about growing their many varieties of tomatoes on the farm. We also talk to horticulture scientist Harry Klee about his mission to sequence the genomes of hundreds of tomatoes in order to breed flavor back into the fruit. Plus, the chef and owner of Tony D’s in New London shares a family recipe.

Guests:



Trout and Jennifer Gaskins : Farmers/owners of Farming 101 in Newtown, Conn.



: Farmers/owners of Farming 101 in Newtown, Conn. Dr. Harry Klee : Professor for the Department of Horticultural Sciences at the University of Florida. Dr. Klee led the team whose research on producing a tastier tomato was published in the journal Science.



: Professor for the Department of Horticultural Sciences at the University of Florida. Dr. Klee led the team whose research on producing a tastier tomato was published in the journal Science. Anthony D’Angelo: Chef/owner of Tony D’s in New London, Conn.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski, with help from Carmen Baskauf.

This show originally aired August 11, 2021.