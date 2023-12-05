© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Bake smarter—and with confidence, plus exploring connections between Judaism and farming

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonTagan EngelStephanie StenderKatrice Claudio
Published December 5, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Samantha Seneviratne is the author of Bake Smart: Sweets and Secrets from my Oven to Yours
Johnny Miller
/
Harper Collins
Samantha Seneviratne is the author of Bake Smart: Sweets and Secrets from my Oven to Yours

Don’t you just love a good secret? Here’s one: baking isn’t any harder than cooking. You don’t have to stress about preciseness, food science or perfection. Samantha Seneviratne is a baker, a contributor to the New York Times, and the host of Everyday Cooking on Magnolia Network. She’s also a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and her latest book is Bake Smart: Sweets and Secrets from My Oven to Yours. We talk with Sam about her book and get her to spill those secrets so you can bake with confidence.

Plus, producer Tagan Engel talks with Shamu Fenyvesi Sadeh about the work being done at the Adamah campus of the Isabella Freedman Retreat Center in Falls Village, CT. Programs, immersive retreats, and fellowships at the center aim to help people better understand and experience the connection between Judaism, agriculture and the Earth.

Shamu Fenyvesi Sadeh and Jaimie Sadeh
Provided
Shamu Fenyvesi Sadeh and Jaimie Sadeh

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tagan Engel's Ultimate Latkes

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Related Content