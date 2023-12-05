Bake smarter—and with confidence, plus exploring connections between Judaism and farming
Don’t you just love a good secret? Here’s one: baking isn’t any harder than cooking. You don’t have to stress about preciseness, food science or perfection. Samantha Seneviratne is a baker, a contributor to the New York Times, and the host of Everyday Cooking on Magnolia Network. She’s also a James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and her latest book is Bake Smart: Sweets and Secrets from My Oven to Yours. We talk with Sam about her book and get her to spill those secrets so you can bake with confidence.
Plus, producer Tagan Engel talks with Shamu Fenyvesi Sadeh about the work being done at the Adamah campus of the Isabella Freedman Retreat Center in Falls Village, CT. Programs, immersive retreats, and fellowships at the center aim to help people better understand and experience the connection between Judaism, agriculture and the Earth.
GUESTS:
- Samantha Seneviratne: Author of Bake Smart: Sweets and Secrets from My Oven to Yours. Get info about the book/baking event at Byrd's Books happening on December 10. (@samanthaseneviratne)
- Shamu Fenyvesi Sadeh: Managing Director of Education Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center, an Adamah campus in Falls Village, Conn. (@adamah)
- Jaimie Sadeh: Art therapist. Jaimie and Shamu are married. Jaimie joined to talk about cooking latkes and other traditional foods to celebrate Hanukkah
FEATURED RECIPES:
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tagan Engel's Ultimate Latkes
