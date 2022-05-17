Friends share their experiences living and working with a disability
Connecticut Lawyers Kim Jacobsen and Kathy Flaherty met while working for the same company. They talk about Kathy’s experience navigating the workplace while being open about her bipolar disorder. Kim shares how an early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease led her to embrace talking openly about disabilities. Their bond of friendship has helped each other and others who live and work with disabilities.
Credits:
- Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour
- Connecticut Public Producers: Meg Fitzgerald, J Holt, Catie Talarski
- Music by: Niamh