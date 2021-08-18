Building Utopia
Over 500 years ago, Sir Thomas More wrote about utopia. Since then, countless communities around the world have worked to create their own versions of a perfect world. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we look at examples of utopian communities from around the world.
GUESTS:
- Avery Trufelman - Host of the podcast Nice Try!
- Akash Kapur - Author of Better to Have Gone: Love, Death, and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville
- Samir Patel - Editor-in-chief of Atlas Obscura
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.