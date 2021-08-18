© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Building Utopia

Published August 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
7987254436_6168915bd8_b.jpg
Devaiah PA
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Auroville, India

Over 500 years ago, Sir Thomas More wrote about utopia. Since then, countless communities around the world have worked to create their own versions of a perfect world. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we look at examples of utopian communities from around the world.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showhistorypop culturebooks
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson