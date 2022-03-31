The road to sainthood: who's on it and how did they get there

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: we learn about the path to sainthood, and how that has changed over time. Plus, we'll look at the local example of Father Michael McGivney.

Teresa Berger : Professor of Liturgical Studies and Catholic Theology at Yale Divinity School.

: Professor of Liturgical Studies and Catholic Theology at Yale Divinity School. Father James Sullivan : Rector of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury.

: Rector of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury. Rachel McCleary : Lecturer in the Economics Department at Harvard University, and a Visiting Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who studies the political economy of religion.

: Lecturer in the Economics Department at Harvard University, and a Visiting Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who studies the political economy of religion. Joseph Laycock: Professor of Religious Studies at Texas State University, and author of The Seer of Bayside: Veronica Lueken and the Struggle to Define Catholicism, among other books.

