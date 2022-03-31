© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The road to sainthood: who's on it and how did they get there

Published March 31, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
The Monastery of St. Valerie of Chambon sur Voueize (in French: "Abbatiale Sainte-Valérie") is located in the town of Chambon-sur-Voueize in the department of Creuse, around the center of France. The church is one of the most important buildings of Romanesque style in the region. It is listed as historical monument since 1840. In 857, monks from Limoges created the monastery to protects from Normand invasions the Relics of Saint Valerie. The church is then built around the 11th century. It was sacked in the 15th and 16th centuries and renovated in 19th century.

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: we learn about the path to sainthood, and how that has changed over time. Plus, we'll look at the local example of Father Michael McGivney.

GUESTS:

  • Teresa Berger: Professor of Liturgical Studies and Catholic Theology at Yale Divinity School. 
  • Father James Sullivan: Rector of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury. 
  • Rachel McCleary: Lecturer in the Economics Department at Harvard University, and a Visiting Scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, who studies the political economy of religion. 
  • Joseph Laycock: Professor of Religious Studies at Texas State University, and author of The Seer of Bayside: Veronica Lueken and the Struggle to Define Catholicism, among other books. 

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Sara Gasparotto contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
