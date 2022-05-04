© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Pink Flamingos’ and teabagging? We must be talking to John Waters

Published May 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
John Waters
Greg Gorman
John Waters.

Note: This episode contains strong language and a number of things intended to be in bad taste.

This hour, we shoot the, er, breeze with John Waters, the filmmaker, author, and artist whose œuvre of campy, raunchy films ranges from the cult classics Pink Flamingos and Polyester to the musicals Hairspray and Cry-Baby.

On the occasion of his first novel, the “feel-bad romance” Liarmouth, we talk to Waters about everything from testicle tanning and teabagging to Baltimore and becoming a legend.

Be there or be square.

Note also: This show is about as spoilery as we get. We use audio of the very last lines of Waters’ Pink Flamingos. And the ending of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is just utterly revealed. (Colin will warn you when that one’s coming.) Now, neither of these movies is terribly recent — I mean, one of them is 50 years old — but it seems like we should mention it anyway. Please don’t send us angry emails. About the spoilers, at least.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show pop cultureentertainmentcelebritieshumorcomedymoviestelevisionmusicLGBTQbooks
