The Colin McEnroe Show

Honk if you’re listening to this show about bumper stickers

Published September 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Bumper stickers are everywhere. They range from funny to informative to political to provocative and beyond.

This hour: bumper stickers — the philosophy of bumper stickers, the evolution of political bumper stickers, and so much more.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 16, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show pop culturecarshuman behaviorphilosophymarketinghistorytechnologypoliticians
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
