Honk if you’re listening to this show about bumper stickers
Bumper stickers are everywhere. They range from funny to informative to political to provocative and beyond.
This hour: bumper stickers — the philosophy of bumper stickers, the evolution of political bumper stickers, and so much more.
GUESTS:
- Jack Bowen: Author of If You Can Read This: The Philosophy of Bumper Stickers
- Henry Hoke: Author of Sticker
- Claire Jerry: Curator of political history for the Smithsonian National Museum of American History
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 16, 2022.