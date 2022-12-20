Beauty and the Butt: A look 'back' at our complicated relationship with butts

Whether we love or loathe our butt is deeply influenced by race, gender, and whether the shape and size of our butt is in or out of style.

Today, a look ‘back’ at the science, history, and culture of butts, including how it took on so much meaning beyond its basic function and why it’s so hard to find pants that fit.

GUESTS:



Heather Radke is an essayist, journalist, and contributing editor and reporter at WNYC’s Radiolab. She teaches at Columbia University’s creative writing MFA program. Her new book is Butts: A Backstory.

Vincent Cuccia is the co-owner of Planet Pepper in NYC, where they create butt and hip pads designed for use by drag queens, cross-dressers, and trans women. He teaches public relations at CUNY

Alex Bartlett is the co-owner of Planet Pepper in NYC, where they create butt and hip pads designed for use by drag queens, cross-dressers, and trans women. He is a costume supervisor on Broadway and for television in Hudson Valley NY

Shomara Garcia is CEO and founder of Muneca Private Care Recovery Services. She's a licensed massage therapist

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show.