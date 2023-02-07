© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

How robots, and our attitudes toward them, have evolved

By Lily Tyson
Published February 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Close-up of predominantly blue and orange tin robot toy.
Getty Images
/
Getty Images
.

What counts as a robot? This hour, a look at what robots are and the latest in robot technology.

Plus, how robots were used and thought about in medieval times and Ancient Greece and the role of robots in science fiction.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 12, 2022.

sciencetechnologyhistorypsychologyhuman behaviorpop culture
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
