How robots, and our attitudes toward them, have evolved
What counts as a robot? This hour, a look at what robots are and the latest in robot technology.
Plus, how robots were used and thought about in medieval times and Ancient Greece and the role of robots in science fiction.
GUESTS:
- Chris Atkeson: Professor at the Robotics Institute and the Human-Computer Interaction Institute at Carnegie Mellon University
- Adrienne Mayor: Author of Gods and Robots: Myths, Machines and Ancient Dreams of Technology, among other books
- Elly Truitt: Author of Medieval Robots: Mechanism, Magic, Nature, and Art
- Daniel H. Wilson: Author of Robopocalypse and How To Survive a Robot Uprising: Tips on Defending Yourself Against the Coming Rebellion, among other books
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 12, 2022.