From therapy-speak to armchair psychology, conversations around mental health are changing

Terms that started out in the therapist’s office have moved into the public discourse. This hour we talk about the impact of therapy-speak, armchair psychology, and how greater awareness of mental health terminology and diagnoses impacts the broader conversation around mental health, for better and worse. Plus, a look at how therapists are depicted on TV and how that’s impacted their work outside the screen.

GUESTS:



Lucy Foulkes: An academic psychologist at the University of Oxford and author of the book Losing Our Minds: The Challenge of Defining Mental Illness

Jessica Gold: Assistant Professor and the Director of Wellness, Engagement, and Outreach in the Department of Psychiatry at Washington University in Saint Louis School of Medicine. She works clinically as an outpatient psychiatrist, and writes about mental health for a variety of general audience publications

Inkoo Kang: The television critic at The New Yorker

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.