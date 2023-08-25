Out of tune: The challenges of keeping a band together

Everyone loves a good band breakup story.

But it’s far more unusual to find bands that manage to stay together for the long haul.

This hour we explore the challenges musicians face as they seek band harmony and discuss what makes them succeed — or fail — together.

Jim Chapdelaine: Guitarist, producer, Emmy Award-winning composer, recording engineer, and an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford School of Music

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired February 9, 2023.