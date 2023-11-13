© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

It’s a whole song and dance: The joy of marching bands

By Lily Tyson
Published November 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST
A high school marching band makes its way down Colorado Boulevard in Rose Parade.
Neil Rabinowitz / Getty Images
/
The Image Bank Unreleased
A high school marching band makes its way down Colorado Boulevard in Rose Parade.

Marching bands are now a staple at halftimes. But why? This hour, we discuss the art of the marching band. We’ll talk about all of the work that goes into coordinating them, and the evolution of marching band music and competitions. Plus, a look at the history of halftime.

GUESTS: 

  • Justin McManus: Director of Athletic Bands at the University of Connecticut
  • Dylan Reyes: Student at the University of Hartford who marched competitively through high school. He is a former Colin McEnroe Show intern, and he occasionally fills in on the board
  • Mark Dyreson: Professor of Kinesiology and Affiliate Professor of History at Penn State, where he is also Co-Director of Research and Educational Programs for the Penn State Center for the Study of Sports in Society. He is the author of numerous books and articles about the history of sport

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
