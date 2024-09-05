© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From the cereal aisle to the ballot box, how groceries shape our lives

By Lily Tyson
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
Grocery prices are becoming a regular talking point in this election cycle. This hour is all about the grocery store. We talk about how items get on the shelves, the unique business model of Trader Joe's, and the factors that impact grocery prices. Plus, a look at the appeal of Costco.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

